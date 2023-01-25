'This will open doors': Sask. tribal council creates partnership with Regina Chamber of Commerce

The Regina and District Chamber of Commerce and FHQ Developments have signed an agreement focused on increasing Indigenous participation in the local economy.

FHQ Developments is owned by the 11 First Nations of the File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council. The agreement was signed at the Queensbury Convention Centre on Jan. 25.

The new agreement will focus on creating networking opportunities to guide and educate young, Indigenous people with the hope that they will pursue careers in business.

According to Statistics Canada, the Indigenous population across the nation increased by almost 10 per cent from 2016 to 2021.

In the face of this growth in population, both organizations hope the agreement will lead to more Indigenous business opportunities.

“I think this will open doors and help people decide whether they want to be an entrepreneur or continue to work in the job they have,” Tony Playter, CEO of the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce told CTV News.

“So we’re going to be able to provide them tools and access to people that have walked that path already.”

“Those relationships help to continue to build on the growth and understanding of the Indigenous business ecosystem, and all the supports that are needed to better support our entrepreneurs or our nation owned businesses,” Thomas Benjoe, president and CEO of FHQ Developments, explained.

The two groups plan to develop a Regina Indigenous business directory as part of the agreement.

The Regina and District Chamber of Commerce represents more than 1,200 member businesses in and around the Queen City.