'This win fills me with hope': Leamington man wins $1-million with Lotto Max
A Leamington man says significant family dates helped him become $1-million richer.
Michel Kassas won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the Oct. 7 Lotto Max draw. He also won $2 on his Encore selection, bringing his total winnings to $1,000,002.
Michel says he is a new lottery player and has been playing for about one year.
"My favourite games are Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. "I play my own numbers that are comprised of significant family dates."
Kassas, who works in social services, discovered his big win when he received an email from OLG saying he won.
"I logged into my OLG account, and I couldn't believe it. I told my mom that we won $1 million, and she was so happy, she cried," he said. "My heart feels so full. This win fills me with hope."
"This win is all about family. I feel so thankful and blessed," he said.
The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.
