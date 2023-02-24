'This year is going to be worse': Canadian military analyst on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a retired member of the Canadian Forces warns the next chapter of the war will be even worse.

Retired Major-General David Fraser joined CTV Morning Live on Friday morning to mark the sombre milestone of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war, which has killed an estimated 300,000 people—including members of the military and civilians in both countries.

“Sadly, 2022 was a horrible year,” Fraser said. “This year is going to be worse.”

The good news, according to Fraser, is that the majority of the world is speaking out against Russia.

“Even China is saying the right words about, ‘This has to end.’ At least there’s a door to diplomacy to carry on that conversation,” he explained.

The bad news, however, is that a negotiated ceasefire is unlikely to happen before a lot more fighting on the ground.

“Why? Because Putin is not giving up. Notwithstanding that his early aspirations of Ukraine have been a failure,” Fraser said.

Putin launches his offensive with a goal to “demilitarise and denazify” Ukraine and “ensur(e) its neutral status” at a time when the country was pursuing NATO membership.

While Fraser says Russia’s military is incapable of achieving Putin’s desired gains, the military analyst believes Ukrainians don’t have the capability to push Russians out of the country. That means the war is going to last for more years by way of an insurgency, according to Fraser.

“It’s going to be a slow-burning boil on the rear end of Russia because Ukrainians are not going to give up,” he said. “Their country was invaded and, until Russia leaves Crimea, this war is always going to be there.”

March 18 will mark the ninth anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Accession of the Republic of Crimea to Russia. The annexation is widely viewed as illegal, in part because it was decided through a referendum that did not include an option to vote in favor of Crimea remaining a part of Ukraine.