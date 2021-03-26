This year's grads may find opportunity in short-term contracts, staffing company says

Ryan Manegre says his job hunt is going well.

"I’m quite fortunate that I was able to have the opportunity to have an internship this summer and I was able to get on with that company following my graduation,” said Manegre, a 2021 commerce graduate from the University of Saskatchewan.

However, Manegre feels it won’t be like this for all of his fellow classmates.

“I can understand how it can be quite difficult at this time. Especially with COVID-19, there’s a lot of cutbacks going on with companies and things like that,” Manegre told CTV News.

Hanif Hemani, managing director of Express Employment Professionals, expects a competitive job market and says and employers will be able to access some good, young and talented folks.

The company is seeing a higher than average amount of calls for summer employment and students looking to start their career.

Hemani says the job market can be under added pressure from people who were laid off during the pandemic and are not looking to start working again.

“I think that there will be a lot of opportunities for students for short-term contracts,” said Hemani.

“Three months, six months, those types of things as employers readjust to the new normal and sort of dip their toe back into the labour market.”

Hemani thinks some employers will want to test the waters and how well the economy rebounds.

He says there may be opportunities for commerce, public policy and biology grads, but it will be a challenge for those who studied engineering.

The U of S expects its graduating class to number around 3,500 students.

“One of the things that we do quite a bit when we’re working with students is to normalize that this is going to be a challenging time to look for a job and that everybody is in the same boat. You’re not in this alone,” said Nancy Turner, director of teaching and learning enhancement.

Manegre, who is also vice president of finance for the Edwards Business Students Society, said grads have to stay persistent on the job hunt.

“I think there is a lot of resilience in our class, and I think it fantastic to actually see that. People are staying positive and there really pressing on.”