Thompson byelection taking place today
The provincial byelection to determine Thompson’s next MLA is taking place on Tuesday.
Two candidates are running in the byelection – Eric Redhead, the NDP candidate, and Charlotte Larocque, the PC candidate. Redhead is the former chief of Shamattawa First Nation and Larocque is a small-business owner.
The seat was last held by Danielle Adams, who died in a highway crash in December 2021.
Polling locations are open on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To be eligible to vote, residents must be a Canadian citizen at least 18 years old, have lived in Manitoba for at least six months, and live in the Thompson electoral division.
Voters will need to show either one piece of government-issued photo ID or two other documents with their name. A full list of acceptable IDs can be found online.
The byelection’s unofficial results will be posted on the Election’s Manitoba website once they are available. Official results will be verified by the returning officer and announced on June 14.
Thompson is a long-time NDP stronghold, with the seat being won by the NDP in all but two elections since 1969.
