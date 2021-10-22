MIssing Teen found
CTV News Winnipeg
Renee Rodgers
A missing Thompson, Man., teenager has been found, according to RCMP.
On Friday police asked the public for help finding a 15-year-old female who was last seen Tuesday.
Friday night, Thompson RCMP said police and family are concerned for the well-being of 15-year-old Suvanna Bonner.
They said Bonner was last seen in downtown Thompson on Oct. 19.
