iHeartRadio

MIssing Teen found

image.jpg

A missing Thompson, Man., teenager has been found, according to RCMP. 

On Friday police asked the public for help finding a 15-year-old female who was last seen Tuesday.

Friday night, Thompson RCMP said police and family are concerned for the well-being of 15-year-old Suvanna Bonner.

They said Bonner was last seen in downtown Thompson on Oct. 19.

12