Thompson RCMP searching for missing woman

RCMP in Thompson says the family of a missing 26-year-old woman is concerned for her well-being, and are asking the public for help to bring her home.

Alexis Dick was reported missing on June 22. She was last seen at a home on Nickel Road in Thompson, and Mounties said family has not seen her “for some time now.” CTV News has reached out for more details.

Police describe the woman as being five-foot-11, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers.