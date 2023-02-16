Thomson, Hurricanes blank Hitmen 3-0 en route to second straight shutout victory

The Hitmen outshot the Hurricanes, but Lethbridge got all the goals in a Wednesday night contest, shutting out Calgary 3-0 at the Enmax Centre.

Bryan Thomson stopped 36 Calgary shots to record his second consecutive shutout for the Hurricanes.

Anton Astashevich scored for Lethbridge in the first period, and Logan Wormald added his team-leading 20th goal in the second to give the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead after two periods.

Calgary pressed in the third, but couldn't solve Thomson in net. Cole Shepard added an empty-netter to make it 3-0.

Two power play goals and an empty net give the Hurricanes the win tonight in Lethbridge.



Shots finish 36-26 Hitmen.



The Hitmen outshot Lethbridge 36-26 on the night, but the Hurricanes were two-for-four on the power play and successfully killed off five penalties.

The game was the first of five the Hitmen and Hurricanes will play over the season's final 17 games.

Next up for Lethbridge are the Brandon Wheat Kings, Friday at 7 p.m. at Enmax Centre.

Next up for Calgary is a road contest against the Oil Kings in Edmonton Saturday at 7 p.m.