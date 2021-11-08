Thorndale company looks to add multiple people to pipe-making business
Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) is one of several Middlesex County businesses participating in a virtual job fair on Nov. 11.
“We are currently searching for some strong team members to bring some energy and passion with us to continue to grow with us and further evolve,” said Chris Roy, director of operations for ADS Canada.
The company is the second largest recycler of plastic in North America, which they turn into pipe used for drainage in agricultural and construction projects.
“We're looking for production employees, maintenance employees, truck drivers, office admin, just kind of everything that relates to the factory,” explained Human Resources Manager, Paul Noon.
The company continues to grow and is eyeing expansion on its 55 acre site in the future.
-
-
Committee approves warehouse zoning for Walkley and ConroyOttawa's planning committee has approved a zoning amendment that could see three new warehouses built in the area of Conroy and Walkley roads, despite some opposition from community members.
-
One person with life threatening injuries in Mapleton Township crash: policeOntario Provincial Police say that one person is in life threatening condition following a crash in Mapleton Township on Monday.
-
Sask. reports 100 new COVID-19 casesThe Saskatchewan government reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday – marking the lowest new case count in the province since mid-August.
-
Teen charged in Fort McMurray stabbingA Fort McMurray teen is accused of stabbing an employee Saturday night.
-
Strathroy woman picks up $1M prize in instant gameKaren Whiteford is the newest millionaire in Strathroy, Ont.
-
London, Ont. is Canada's first UNESCO City of MusicThe Canadian Commission for UNESCO and the City of London have announced that the city has been designated a UNESCO City of Music -- the first in Canada.
-
Saskatoon police still searching for missing 12-year-old girlSaskatoon police are still searching for a 12-year-old girl, days after she was reported missing.
-
Service honours Indigenous veterans who served country despite facing racism, discriminationA retired military police corporal from Lake Manitoba First Nation is hoping more people recognize the sacrifices made by Indigenous veterans who served their country but also faced racism, discrimination and abuse throughout their lives.