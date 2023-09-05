Thornhill man's body recovered from Muskoka lake after falling in while paddleboarding
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police say Ontario police divers recovered the body of a paddleboarder who fell into a lake in Muskoka over the weekend.
According to OPP, the 65-year-old man from Thornhill had been paddleboarding on Harp Lake near Lake of Bays on Saturday afternoon when he went into the water and failed to resurface.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but were unable to find the man.
Six hours later, police say the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the man's body in the lake.
His identity has not been provided.
