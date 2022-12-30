'Thoroughly check your properties': Sarnia police search for missing vulnerable man

Sarnia police are asking all city residents to thoroughly check their properties for an elderly man who went missing Thursday evening.

According to police, officers are intensifying their search for Anthony “Tony” Robertson, a vulnerable person who went missing in the south end of the city.

Robertson is described as a white man, about 5’8″ – 5’9″ in height. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid “lumber jacket” with black jeans and black shoes. Robertson has grey hair, a grey beard and brown eyes.

Police say he will respond to being addressed as “Tony.”

If you locate, or have possibly seen Robertson, since Thursday evening at 6 p.m. please contact the Sarnia police immediately.