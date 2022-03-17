iHeartRadio

Those breaking the law this St. Patrick's Day could face big fines

Police are reminding Londoners to keep safe this St. Patrick's Day.

Through Twitter, they are asking the public to take note of the following common charges and fines:

  • Hosting nuisance party - $1000
  • Attending a nuisance party - $800
  • Creating noise that becomes a disturbance - $175
  • Underage drinking - $125
  • Drinking alcohol in public - $125
  • Urinating or defecating in public - $305
  • Intoxicated in a public place - $65
  • Failing to leave premises after asked - $65

With an increased presence in London Thursday, police are enforcing the Liquor Licence and Control Act and will ensure accessibility to streets at all times.

This St. Patrick’s Day, let’s all work together to keep #LdnOnt safe. Take note of common charges and fines that are associated with unlawful behaviour and nuisance gatherings.

Stay safe, celebrate responsibly and #DontInviteUs2UrParty!�� pic.twitter.com/APcz9tIdue

— London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 17, 2022
