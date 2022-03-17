Those breaking the law this St. Patrick's Day could face big fines

Police are reminding Londoners to keep safe this St. Patrick's Day.

Through Twitter, they are asking the public to take note of the following common charges and fines:

Hosting nuisance party - $1000

Attending a nuisance party - $800

Creating noise that becomes a disturbance - $175

Underage drinking - $125

Drinking alcohol in public - $125

Urinating or defecating in public - $305

Intoxicated in a public place - $65

Failing to leave premises after asked - $65

With an increased presence in London Thursday, police are enforcing the Liquor Licence and Control Act and will ensure accessibility to streets at all times.

This St. Patrick’s Day, let’s all work together to keep #LdnOnt safe. Take note of common charges and fines that are associated with unlawful behaviour and nuisance gatherings.



Stay safe, celebrate responsibly and #DontInviteUs2UrParty!�� pic.twitter.com/APcz9tIdue