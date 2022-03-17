Those breaking the law this St. Patrick's Day could face big fines
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
Police are reminding Londoners to keep safe this St. Patrick's Day.
Through Twitter, they are asking the public to take note of the following common charges and fines:
- Hosting nuisance party - $1000
- Attending a nuisance party - $800
- Creating noise that becomes a disturbance - $175
- Underage drinking - $125
- Drinking alcohol in public - $125
- Urinating or defecating in public - $305
- Intoxicated in a public place - $65
- Failing to leave premises after asked - $65
With an increased presence in London Thursday, police are enforcing the Liquor Licence and Control Act and will ensure accessibility to streets at all times.
This St. Patrick’s Day, let’s all work together to keep #LdnOnt safe. Take note of common charges and fines that are associated with unlawful behaviour and nuisance gatherings.
Stay safe, celebrate responsibly and #DontInviteUs2UrParty!�� pic.twitter.com/APcz9tIdue
-
Amherstview, Ont. golfer recovering after deadly crash in TexasThe family of an Amherstview, Ont. student critically injured in a fiery crash in Texas says he is continuing to make progress, as members of the Kingston area golf community root for his recovery.
-
'I had never touched a power tool': Women shifting to careers in skilled tradesMore women are shifting to careers in skilled trades, thanks to help from Skills Ontario.
-
AHS wants the public to help develop the future of emergency careAlberta Health Services says it wants to hear from you about how it can improve a number of the issues facing the province's emergency care services.
-
Woman treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Ottawa's east endEmergency crews responded to a crash on North River Road at Donald Street at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
-
Commission seeks input on potential changes to B.C. electoral boundariesA series of public meetings on Vancouver Island next week will help British Columbia electoral officers determine if and where to redraw the province's electoral ridings.
-
TDSB dropping mask mandate after Ontario government declines request for extensionThe Toronto District School Board is moving ahead with lifting the masking mandate at its schools next week after the province declined its request for additional time to remove COVID-19 measures.
-
Sex offender who left Vancouver hospital wanted Canada-widePolice are searching for a convicted sex offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after leaving a Vancouver hospital in violation of a court order.
-
Sault MP asks city to be ready to host Ukrainian refugeesSault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan is asking the city to prepare to host Ukrainian refugees fleeing that country's war with Russia. This comes as local churches prepare for a walk for Ukraine this weekend.
-
'An accelerated pace': Deaths related to homelessness increasing in Regina, local volunteer group saysA group representing volunteers who helped with Regina’s homeless encampment during the fall said it is dealing with an increase in deaths since the camp was dismantled.