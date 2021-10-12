'Those poor kids got ripped off': Yorkton high school honours former senior football players
The Yorkton Raiders honoured the teams former seniors who were unable to play last year due to COVID-19, with a unique ritual.
On Friday night the teamhosted the Moose Jaw Central Cyclones in their first under the lights game since 2019.
Head coach Roby Sharpe said he wanted to honour last years seniors who couldn't play due to pandemic-related restrictions but was unsure how. It was decided that the team would bury a football under the bench with the names of the seniors that missed last season - cementing their legacy with the club.
“Since we didn’t get to play last year it’sjust awesome that they are all recognizing us cause everybody put in a ton of work throughout the offseason that we didn’t play,” said Keane Szabo, former linebacker for the Yorkton Raiders.
Szabo said that the nodis reflective of the schools football program.
“My heart just kind of went out for the guys from last year they never got that chance.”
said Roby Sharpe, head coach of the Yorkton Raiders said.
“Just a little something to honour those guys, we can't turn back the clock of time but we can at least acknowledge those poor kids that got ripped off.”
