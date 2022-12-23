Thousand Islands Bridge Authority restricting large, light vehicles due to high winds
The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority has issued vehicle restrictions for the international crossing between Canada and the U.S. as a powerful winter storm batters the region.
“As of 12:20 pm the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority began restricting all high-profile Commercial vehicles less than 60,000 lbs. in gross vehicle weight, recreational vehicles (RVs), buses, enclosed empty trailers, and other high-profile vehicles until wind speeds reduce,” the authority said in a news release Friday.
According to its website, the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority was reporting wind speeds of around 50 miles per hour (appox. 80 km/h) on the U.S. side and around 60 km/h on the Canadian side just before 1 p.m.
A major winter storm hitting Ontario and the Midwestern United States is bringing snow, rain, and strong winds at one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Winter storm-related warnings were in effect on both sides of the border Friday. The blizzard warning for western New York State called for up to a metre of snow by Saturday and winds of more than 90 km/h. On the Canadian side, 20 to 30 mm of rain was expected before transitioning to roughly 40 cm of snow, with wind gusts of up to 120 km/h possible.