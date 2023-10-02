iHeartRadio

Thousand Islands Bridge maintenance could cause cross-border delays Wednesday


Drivers waiting to get on the Thousand Islands bridge to the U.S. are pictured in this undated photograph. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority is warning cross-border travellers of possible delays this week.

There will be maintenance on the U.S. side of the border Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The bridge authority says this means there will be alternating one-way traffic operations and possible traffic holds.

Drivers travelling to or from Canada should expect delays.

