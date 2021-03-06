More than 8,300 customers in southern Alberta are without power, Fortis reported Saturday.

The utility company, which provides services to half a million homes and businesses in Alberta, listed the outage on its website.

Data indicates that power was knocked out for 8,306 customers in Brooks, Alta. and the surrounding areas in Newell County at about 7 a.m.

The company says customers should expect to see electricity restored at about 10 a.m.

We have an outage affecting customers in Brooks and the County of Newell. We are working with @AltaLink to restore power. Our current ETR is 10 a.m @CityofBrooks @CountyofNewell we appreciate your patience!

There is no information about what caused the issue, but Fortis says they are investigating with the help of AltaLink.

Further updates are expected.

