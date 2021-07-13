Thousands affected by power outages near Lac Ste. Anne
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Thousands of residents in the area of Lac Ste. Anne were hit with power outages Tuesday night.
At 5 p.m., around 2,900 customers lost power due to a downed wire, according to Fortis Alberta. Most of these customers had power restored by 7 p.m., fewer than 20 customers were still without power around 9 p.m.
Around 7:10 p.m., around 2.400 customers lost power near the initial outage due to a different issue.
The cause of the outage was listed as a tree on the power line on the Fortis website.
The majority of customers affected by the second outage had power back around 9 p.m., according to Fortis. The downed wires left about 175 people with no power until repairs could be made.
