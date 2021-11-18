Thousands arrive in Barrie for massive hockey tournament this weekend

Five thousand visitors will converge on the City of Barrie this weekend for one of Ontario's largest in-season female hockey tournaments, Sharkfest.

The Barrie Women's Hockey Association (BWHA) announced 124 hockey teams from across Ontario, and one from Manitoba would join 25 Barrie Shark teams from Thursday to Sunday.

Tournament director Jason McKenna said Sharkfest 2020 was called off because of COVID-19. "We have two years of excitement built up from our teams and volunteers," he added.

Over 2,000 players will hit the ice on 11 rinks in Barrie and Innisfil.

"Demand to come to Barrie was so huge we had to grow to a fourth day for the first time," McKenna said.

The event is anticipated to bring "brick business for restaurants and stores between the games."

Participating teams will arrive from Sault Ste. Marie, Ottawa, Sarnia, Timmins, Temiskaming Shores, London, Niagara, plus dozens of teams from Greater Toronto and Hamilton.

The tournament also expects a Manitoba team that includes players from Winnipeg and surrounding areas.

"With a tournament this large, it takes an army of dedicated volunteers working hard throughout the year and putting in countless hours this weekend to make this event successful," noted BWHA President Rob Whitehead.

Last weekend, the City of Orillia welcomed 60 teams from across the province for the Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC Winter Classic hockey tournament.

Roughly 1,000 visitors arrived in Simcoe County for a weekend of competitive hockey.

The tournament in Barrie this weekend will take place despite surging COVID-19 case counts across Simcoe Muskoka.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported the highest daily case count in more than six months, with most cases listed in Barrie.

Spectators must show proof of vaccination in Barrie arenas.

Sharkfest starts Thursday evening and continues until the final medals are handed out Sunday evening.