Thousands expected to attend music festival at Burl's Creek in Oro-Medonte

The stage is set for the return of live music at Burl's Creek in Oro-Medonte.

The Endless Summer Series kicks off with a three-day classic rock festival featuring tribute artists.

Concertgoers who chose to camp for the weekend started arriving Friday morning, with performances scheduled throughout the long weekend.

"This is an opportunity to have real, live outdoor amplified music," said Todd Jenereaux, EVP of Republic Live. "We're trying to bring people back to give them the experience they've been missing for two years."

This will mark Ontario's first outdoor live concert since the pandemic began, and for the thousands of people expected over the weekend, it's been a long time coming.

"We're concert guys," said Jeff Leigh. "Music and outdoors, it's great. This is what it's all about."

Sue Peterson said she's been looking forward to this weekend. "It's awesome to get out and do this stuff again."

Burl's Creek will have several similar events throughout the summer, bringing not only entertainment but jobs as well.

"It means a lot to the industry," Jenereaux said. "It means a lot to fans. There are a lot of people that haven't [worked] for two years because there haven't been outdoor events for people to work on."

Tickets are still available.

Burl's Creek offered free tickets to hundreds of Barrie residents impacted by a tornado that ripped through a south end neighbourhood earlier this month.