Thousands pack Big Four Building for Calgary's Youth Hiring Fair

Organizers of a Youth Hiring Fair say thousands of young people are expected to pack the Big Four Building on Thursday for the event.



The fair gives Calgarians aged 15-24 the chance to meet with potential employers who are looking to fill part-time, full-time, seasonal, and year-round positions.

The hiring fair, put on by the Youth Employment Centre (YEC), runs until 6 p.m.

“Today is an excellent opportunity for youth to connect with nearly 90 local employers in a variety of different industries with more than 4,000 job opportunities available," said Christina David, community relations liaison for the YEC.

David added that about half of those employers are new to the event.

This year marks the 24th time the hiring fair has been held, and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's the first time in three years the event has been held in person.

According to the latest labour force survey from Statistics Canada, Calgary's unemployment rate sits at 8.0 per cent, the second-highest out of the 34 metropolitan areas surveyed.

David said Calgary's youth jobless rate is generally a lot higher than other demographics.

"That's why we want to have this event focused on our youth who are maybe struggling in the market now and are now wanting to get back and look for employment," she said.

"Youth can come down, bring their resume, talk to employers, apply for jobs on the spot, and employers are interviewing on the spot. We actually have an interview area set up."

This is also the first big, public, in-person event the City of Calgary has put on since the beginning of the pandemic.

David says planning for the event started immediately after last year's virtual youth hiring fair.

For employers ready to hire new staff on the spot, meeting face-to-face is a considerable advantage after missing out on these types of events for the past two years.

"There's lots of online stuff, but it's tough to actually get people to come in the door, but they're already in the door here, which makes it way more convenient," said Kyle Munch, assistant manager of a Calgary Mr. Lube location.