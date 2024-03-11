Thousands expected to visit Simcoe Muskoka for March break

It is officially the week of March break, and the overnight snowfall on Saturday encouraged parents to hit the ski hills with their children on Sunday.

"We're getting a taste of Ontario ice, that makes for a lot more speed, so that's kind of fun," said Anna Gorka, who spent Sunday at Snow Valley Ski Resort with her three children.

While temperatures have been mild for the first few days of March, snowfall on Sunday was a welcome sight for Snow Valley Resort staff, who expect to see thousands of visitors over the March break weekend.

However, visitor numbers have been lower this season than last; John Ball, the General Manager of Snow Valley Resort, says the resort usually sees more than 35,000 visitors for the March break season.

"We're still about 70 centimetres of base average across all of our hills, and we've got 20 runs open and ten chutes open in the tube park," said Ball.

For those who would rather stay inside during the March break weekend, all three branches of Barrie's Public Library are offering special programming.

"From colouring to puzzles to games, checkmates, lego, all kinds of great stuff," said Ashlea Weber, Barrie library associate.

The Library's March Break programming continues with a space-themed day on Monday, highlighted by a planetarium display at the downtown location and a space craft-building session at the Painswick location.