Thousands gather for 36th annual Santa Claus Parade in Regina
Albert Street in Regina saw hundreds of families with children gather on Sunday for the annual Santa Clause Parade.
Beginning with a flyby of two CT-155 Hawks from 15 Wing Moose Jaw, the parade did not disappoint according to many in attendance.
Many children were most excited to see Santa, while others like Benjamin, were just happy to dance along to all of the Christmas music.
"I like to dance," Benjamin told CTV News.
"Probably the dancing, and the handing out candy of course," another parade attendee said.
Floats and dancers passed out candy canes and above zero temperatures made the parade a delight to be at, for both young and old.
With the parade officially beginning at noon, Albert Street was closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. between 2nd Avenue and the Northgate Mall.
Santa made his appearance as usual, being pulled by horses in this year's event.
Children, young and old were happy to get a wave from the big man in red.
Workers from Canada Post also collected letters from children along the parade route, promising they'd be delivered to Santa Claus.
2022 marks the 36th year the parade has been hosted in the Queen City.
