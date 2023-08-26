Thousands gather for Regina Dragon Boat Festival
Thousands of people gathered at Wascana Lake to compete and celebrate together at the Regina Dragon Boat Festival this weekend.
“We are truly excited today, we want to put in a valiant effort so that we can have fun [and] try to win,” said Jevannie Brown, captain of the Lake Shakers’ team.
The festival began on Friday with an official opening, which included a prayer and speeches from officials.
This year, 15 teams participated in the event. Food trucks, live music, and entertainment were also available for everyone.
Multiculturalism and equality were the main messages of this year's festival.
“We celebrate that, and in Regina, our local cultures are celebrating diversity as well,” said Ratu Kalra, a member of the Lake Shakers’ team.
“I'm partially sighted so it's a little bit harder for me … but not much because it's such a good adaptive sport, it can be absolutely adapted for anybody too,” said Amber-Joy Boyd, a member of the Outta Sight team.
The festival wraps up on Saturday.
