Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Ottawa

Canadians joined veterans and serving military personnel at the National War Memorial and cenotaphs across the region on a sunny, cool Remembrance Day to remember those who fought and died in service of Canada.

Spectators returned to Remembrance Day services this year, after organizers and public health officials asked people not to attend last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In downtown Ottawa, thousands of people wearing poppies and face masks lined Wellington and Elgin streets for the National Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial. They were joined by veterans, serving military personnel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Mary May Simon and Silver Cross Mother Josee Simard.

Simon arrived at the National War Memorial for her first Remembrance Day as the commander-in-chief wearing the uniform of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

There was no veterans parade this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. An area was set aside at the National War Memorial for veterans to sit and stand during the ceremony.

The ceremony began shortly before 11 a.m. with the arrival of dignitaries. The ceremony was delayed by about 10 minutes due to a security incident.

"Ahead of the Remembrance Day ceremony today in Ottawa, a security issue was identified and quickly resolved," said Veterans Affairs in statement after the service. "The ceremony continued after a brief delay."

The RCMP said there was a suspicious package in the vicinity of the National War Memorial a few minutes prior to the ceremony. Officers investigated and the package was cleared, said an RCMP spokesperson.

The ceremony included a reading of the Act of Remembrance in English, French and an Indigenous language. This year, the reading was in the Metis language of Michif.

More than 2.3 million Canadians have served in uniform, and more than 120,000 have died in the line of duty.

"We stand together today with profound gratitude for the supreme sacrifice, the most courageous and selfless among us have made in the effort to defend those values of freedom and liberty wherever and whenever they have been threatened," said Rabbi Idan Scher during the benediction.

Rabbi Scher also acknowledged Canadian Armed Forces members have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For those who served in times of war, and those who have stood on the front lines here at home, who have come to the of aid communities beset by crises and emergent needs, whether a pandemic, raging fires or floods," said Scher.

"We stand here today knowing we enjoy the blessing of our true north strong and free in large part because of each and every one of you, our cherished Canadian Armed Forces."

The Silver Cross Mother is Josée Simard of Les Méchins, Que. Simard's daughter, Cpl. Karine Blais, died on April 13, 2009 when the armoured vehicle she was travelling in struck a roadside bomb near Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Simard placed a wreath at the National War Memorial on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or daughter in action, or over the course of normal duty.

In a statement on Thursday, Gov. Gen. Simon said the day is a moment of reflection.

“It is important to learn about the stories of soldiers, past and present. Though some stories may be hard to hear, it is our responsibility to bear witness. Our hope is that by recalling past sacrifices, we can look to a peaceful future. It is up to all of us. It is in our hands. It is our duty to keep the memory alive,” Simon said in a statement published Thursday.

Crowds gathering ahead of the ceremony at the National War Memorial. #RemembranceDay @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/bRw9RFFjuP

REMEMBRANCE DAY SERVICES ACROSS OTTAWA AND EASTERN ONTARIO

Remembrance Day services were held across the region.

In Petawawa, thousands of people attended a Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph.

Hundreds, if not thousands, turning out in #Petawawa for the #RemembranceDay2021 ceremony. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/gbo1gZeeHB

MP Mona Fortier, MPP Lucille Collard, coun. Mathieu Fleury and Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly attended a service at the Royal Canadian Legion Eastview branch 462 in Vanier at 2 p.m.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News producer Sarah Turnbull