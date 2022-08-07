Thousands gather for Windsor Pride Fest Parade

Windsor’s Ottawa Street was overflowing with colour, smiles and pride Sunday as the annual Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Parade returned to the city for the first time in two years.

Hundreds gathered along the parade route before the procession began at 11:00 a.m.

Organizers say there were 55 entries this year for the parade’s comeback, which coincides with Windsor-Essex Pride Fest’s 30th anniversary this year.

They believe more than one thousand people took part, with a few thousand more spectating.

The parade and festival has traditionally been attended by the 2SLGBTQ+ community and their allies from Southwestern Ontario and Michigan.

Pride Fest organizers say the festival focuses on bringing all different segments and groups together to celebrate the accomplishments made, but also raise awareness about ongoing issues that still need work in the local community and across Canada.

Among those who participated in Sunday's festivities included the Windsor Police Service, Essex-Windsor EMS and Windsor Fire and Rescue.

Pride Day festivities continue in Lanspeary Park until 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening.