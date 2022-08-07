Thousands gather for Windsor Pride Fest Parade
Windsor’s Ottawa Street was overflowing with colour, smiles and pride Sunday as the annual Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Parade returned to the city for the first time in two years.
Hundreds gathered along the parade route before the procession began at 11:00 a.m.
Organizers say there were 55 entries this year for the parade’s comeback, which coincides with Windsor-Essex Pride Fest’s 30th anniversary this year.
They believe more than one thousand people took part, with a few thousand more spectating.
The parade and festival has traditionally been attended by the 2SLGBTQ+ community and their allies from Southwestern Ontario and Michigan.
Pride Fest organizers say the festival focuses on bringing all different segments and groups together to celebrate the accomplishments made, but also raise awareness about ongoing issues that still need work in the local community and across Canada.
Among those who participated in Sunday's festivities included the Windsor Police Service, Essex-Windsor EMS and Windsor Fire and Rescue.
Pride Day festivities continue in Lanspeary Park until 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening.
-
Students struggle to find housing near universitiesMore rooms are available on university campuses this year but some students in Halifax are still struggling to find housing.
-
New film studio coming to the SaultA Toronto area developer and film producer has some big plans for a historic building in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in oneA local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Windsor researchers develop new nursing program to help prevent burnoutA team of University of Windsor researchers are designing a new program to help graduating nurses cope with the extreme stress in hospital settings.
-
Scavenger hunt: Canadian rock band hides free tickets around VancouverFans of the Arkells can score free tickets to the Canadian rock band's upcoming concert in downtown Vancouver – but they won't last long.
-
'I really like Cree': Day camps teach Indigenous languageThe Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre has launched a pair of day camps to teach an introduction to Cree and Saulteaux languages.
-
Trump says FBI is conducting search of his Mar-a-Lago estateFormer U.S. President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe.
-
This year's Kagawong History Day highlights major Canadian shipwreckAfter a two-year hiatus, Kagawong History Day returns Aug. 11 focusing on Canada’s Empress of Ireland shipwreck.
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshopHockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.