Thousands gather in Windsor to celebrate Eid Al-Adha 

Thousands of Windsor Muslims gathered in the St. Denis Center at the University of Windsor Saturday morning to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice.”

Two prayer services were held as part of the celebration.

“We’re definitely very happy and blessed for the occasion,” said Zaid Khan with the Windsor Islamic Association. “And to see such friendly faces and such beautiful smiles here today to celebrate this beautiful occasion.”

Eid Al-Adha is one of two Eid celebrations held annually in the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Fitr, the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” takes place from May 2 to May 3.

“To welcome everyone to come and pray and then also tomorrow at the Eid festival, it is an open event so we invite everyone to come by, attend, take part in the festivities,” Khan said.

A Community Eid Festival is scheduled to take place Sunday afternoon at the Windsor Mosque on Northwood Avenue.

“Really, this day marks being able to give,” Khan continued. “And being able to help others and giving that self-sacrifice, that benefit, those around us, whether it be our family, our loved ones our community and it’s really just a moment that we can all learn from and take from to be able to grow our community and work in the right direction.”

Organizers say there will be food, drinks, barbecue, a bouncy castle, slides, and a firetruck, among other things.

Everyone is encouraged to join between 12-6 p.m.