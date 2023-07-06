iHeartRadio

Thousands in drugs seized at northern Ont. airport


An estimated $21,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine was seized by the OPP at the Moosonee Airport on Wednesday. (Supplied)

Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine was seized in the Far North Wednesday and one person was arrested, police say.

Members of the Moosonee detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police executed an arrest warrant at the Moosonee Airport.

“Police located fentanyl and methamphetamine on the accused with (an) estimated street value of $21,000,” said police, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

As a result, police said one person was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police also reminded the public that crime tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers – with rewards up to $2,000. 

