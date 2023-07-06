Thousands in drugs seized at northern Ont. airport
Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine was seized in the Far North Wednesday and one person was arrested, police say.
Members of the Moosonee detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police executed an arrest warrant at the Moosonee Airport.
“Police located fentanyl and methamphetamine on the accused with (an) estimated street value of $21,000,” said police, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
As a result, police said one person was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
Police also reminded the public that crime tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers – with rewards up to $2,000.
July 05/23 #MoosoneeOPP executed an arrest warrant at the Moosonee Airport. #Police located fentanyl and methamphetamine on the accused with estimated street value of $21,000. As a result, one person was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. ^ng pic.twitter.com/sh0CAux9i6— OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) July 6, 2023
-
Suspect charged for allegedly abducting and stabbing womanWindsor police say they arrested a suspect after a woman was allegedly stabbed and abducted.
-
Over 9,000 transport truck related crashes last year: OPP help launch safety campaignAfter seeing a rise in fatal collisions involving transport trucks, the OPP is partnering up with the Ministry of Transportation to increase their efforts to enforce and educate drivers on safety.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrantSaint John police are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
-
Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah AllaryTwenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign offLegendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.