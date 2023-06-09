Thousands in meat stolen from Comox Valley farm stand
A Comox Valley farmer is voicing his frustration after his farm stand was broken into for the third time in the past year.
Dave Semmelink, owner of Lentelus Farms, says the most recent break-in at his farm stand, located on Highway 19A just north of the 17th Street Bridge, cost him thousands of dollars.
Surveillance video shows someone wearing a motorcycle helmet and carrying a shovel as they break into the farm stand at night and steal thousands of dollars worth of meat from its freezer.
The theft has Semmelink saying he's losing faith in the community.
"We can raise more animals to replace the meat we lost, but it's losing that sense of security and safety and having a good feeling about having a small business in Comox Valley," he said.
The Comox Valley RCMP say they were notified of all three break-ins and that they are investigating.
