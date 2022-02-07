Thousands in Nova Scotia still without power after weekend storm

Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are still without electricity following a weekend storm that brought freezing rain to the province.

As of 2:20 p.m. Monday, the utility's power outage map showed that nearly 10,000 customers were still without electricity.

Of those, over 5,000 were in the Sydney, N.S., area.

At its peak, about 120,000 customers were knocked off the grid, which Nova Scotia Power says was due to thick build-up of ice on trees, power lines and equipment across the province.

Roughly 600 Nova Scotia Power employees have been deployed to help restore power. However, the utility says crews have been hampered by icy roads and debris.

Thank you to the additional line workers and tree trimming crews that have moved in to the #Antigonish and #CapeBreton areas to help safely restore power for customers as quickly as possible. #NSstorm pic.twitter.com/SeQc0E7jtL

Cellphone video captured during the storm also appears to show a number of transformers catching fire in the province.

According to Matt Drover with Nova Scotia Power, most customers are expected to be back online by Monday evening.

Comfort centres are open in various spots across the province to give people a place to get warm, have a hot drink and charge their phones.

Most of Nova Scotia was hit with freezing rain on Friday into Saturday, while heavy snow blanketed some areas.

As of 2:20 p.m. Monday, over 6,000 NB Power customers were without power, while three Maritime Electric customers were still waiting for their power to be restored.

SOME SCHOOL BUSES OFF THE ROAD

The leftover ice also affected school pick-up and drop-off at some Nova Scotia schools on Monday.

Although schools were open in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Victoria County and Annapolis Valley, school buses were not running in most of those areas due to a build-up of ice on bus roofs.

The regional centres for education say the ice build-up is blocking emergency roof hatches, resulting in a safety issue.

They add that if ice loosens while buses are on the road, it could be a hazard for other motorists.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education says buses are still running north of Smokey Mountain because that area received mostly snow.