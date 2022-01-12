Thousands line up for free COVID-19 rapid tests in Windsor

Thousands of people lined up to get free COVID-19 rapid tests at the University of Windsor on Wednesday morning.

Supplies didn’t last long as the first-come-first-serve parking lot event was over within 45 minutes after all tests were distributed.

“It’s like gold isn’t it,” says Carol Legge who picked up a kit for other family members who aren’t feeling well, explaining the tests are needed so they can eventually get back to work. “I think it’s kind of sad that it’s come to this you know? The government had two years to buy all these and stock pile them.”

The University of Windsor has been selected as a pop-up site for residents to pick-up free rapid tests while supplies last on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“I decided we better get some rapid tests just in case because you don’t know where things are going,” Lynn Humphrey told CTV News.

Humphrey was among the first to get a box of tests saying it gives her peace of mind as she cares for her 93-year-old father and next door neighbour.

“I tried back when they said the LCBO had them and that didn’t pan out at all,” she said.

Those out of luck were told to make an appointment online through the Ministry of Health website, noting anyone without appointments on Thursday or Friday will be asked to return at the end of schedule bookings.

Take-home rapid tests will be made available:

Thursday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m., University of Windsor (Education parking lot)

Friday, Jan. 14, at 10a.m., University of Windsor (Education parking lot)

The province launched the testing blitz to offer voluntary rapid antigen screening to help mitigate the risk of transmission over the holiday season.

This round of rapid testing pop-up sites comes after the province changed its guidelines for COVID-19 testing, limiting PCR testing to high-risk individuals who are symptomatic or at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Teacher Christine Mastronardi was relieved to secure a kit and impressed with the how fast things moved.

“It was awesome! It was quick! Everybody was very professional,” Mastronardi says she’s eager for things to return to normal and have the pandemic over. “Especially going back to school on Monday. So, something to absolutely think about. I’ve got an aging mom at home that I just want to make sure everything is ok.”

Others like Brian McPherson who teaches at the university, were unable to get a take home kit.

“It’s like toilet paper in the first days of the pandemic!” McPherson arrived 15 minutes after the last box was distributed. “I thought I was here early! 11 o’clock, surely they’d have some left over? I’m totally shocked.”

McPherson says buying tests online is costly noting he will continue to look elsewhere.

“I want to have the tests because I want to protect myself and I want to protect other people,” he said.

Rapid antigen tests have been in high-demand with previous pop-up sites quickly running out of supply and many lining up in the cold to secure a kit.

COVID Test Finders founder Dr. Dalia Hasan tells CTV News there’s no surprise demand was high for the free walk-up event.

“Unfortunately, the way that the government has distributed rapid tests is still inequitable. It’s not always safe and it’s not accessible to everybody,” Hasan said.

Hasan continues to advocate that all households in Canada have access to rapid antigen tests. “Right now it is a bit of luck and a bit of effort to be able to secure a rapid test,” Hasan adds. “We have received reports that people who refresh that government website may be able to find an appointment through somebody cancelling theirs.”

Throughout December to mid-January, the province plans to provide up to two million rapid tests free of charge at sites in high-traffic areas such as malls, retail settings, public libraries and transit hubs.