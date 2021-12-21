Thousands line up for rapid tests in Barrhaven

Thousands of people lined up in the early morning hours in Barrhaven on Tuesday to pick up COVID-19 rapid tests, but many were turned away empty-handed.

The lineups started as early as 4 a.m. at the Minto Recreation Complex at Cambrian and Greenbank roads. Several callers told CTV News Ottawa that the first 1,000 people in line were given tickets and told to return later today.

The rest are being turned away, they said. Another caller said the lineup of cars stretched several kilometres down nearby Greenbank Road, and the parking lot was jammed full of cars well before 7 a.m.

Arrived at 5 p.m. and waited for 2 hours just to be told the shipment was delayed. Why couldn’t they have told us that at 5 a.m. instead of making us wait 2 hours in the cold!!!???

The Ontario government is running pop-ups across the province to distribute free rapid antigen tests.

The Minto Recreation Complex is the only location announced in Ottawa so far. The province said the tests would be available at 7 a.m. Tuesday through Friday this week.

Nine other locations are expected to be announced in the coming days. Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said last week province has chosen 10 pop-up sites in Ottawa to distribute rapid tests.

Last week, the province handed out rapid test kits through 100 LCBO stores, including seven in Ottawa. Hundreds lined up for those Friday morning only to be told they were not available. The tests arrived later in the day.

