Thousands lose power in Detroit area due to storms, winds

Thousands of utility customers in the Detroit area have no power following a night of severe storms.

DTE Energy reports nearly 135,000 customers in Oakland and Macomb counties had no service at 10:20 a.m. due to wind damage.

Consumers Energy reported more than 650 customers without power in Oakland County's Holly Township at 9:45 a.m.

DTE had more than 500 crews in the field and said they would "be working around the clock to restore power to impacted customers as quickly and safely as possible."

Oakland County Emergency Management received reports of structural damage to homes and businesses, flooding and blocked roads.