Thousands of apples scattered on Hwy. 401 following crash involving tractor-trailer
A trailer of apples tumbled onto Highway 401 causing a major delay during morning rush hour in west Toronto on Monday.
The Ministry of Transportation said a tractor struck a median in a westbound express lane just past Keele Street sometime overnight.
Video from CP24’s chopper shows the roof of the tractor fully ripped off, exposing thousands of apples that were being carried inside.
- Watch video footage of the scene in the player above
A large number of apples also scattered onto the roadway following the crash and the video footage shows a front loader construction vehicle being used to haul some of them away.
The collision resulted in a full closure of the westbound express lanes for several hours, however the mess was cleaned up and the highway was fully reopened at around 10:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
-
Person punched in apparent homophobic incident in GuelphGuelph police are investigating after someone was allegedly punched in the face in what police are describing as an apparent hate-related incident.
-
Death of missing Alberta woman a homicide: policePolice say the death of a missing Alberta woman is a homicide.
-
N.S. man, 26, charged after collision in BrightonA 26-year-old man has been charged following a two-vehicle crash in Brighton, N.S.
-
Dissenting N.B. Tories fail first step to oust Premier Blaine Higgs as party leaderThe president of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party says a push for a leadership review of Premier Blaine Higgs hasn't overcome the first hurdle.
-
Parole denied for Sask. man who killed couple and injured his own daughter in impaired driving crashA man convicted in the impaired driving death of a Saskatchewan couple has had his request for parole denied.
-
Police release video of Kitchener sexual assault suspectWaterloo regional police have released a video of a person they’re trying to identify in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener’s Forest Hill neighbourhood last month.
-
Toronto implements first phase of its High Park car-free planThe way people access and get around Toronto’s largest public park is changing.
-
B.C. lawyer faces 6th suspension of his 36-year career for working while under a banA B.C. lawyer is facing a three-month suspension and a hefty fine over his failure to comply with a previous ban on his practice.
-
Cyclist in hospital after collision with pickup truck in northeastern P.E.I.A cyclist is recovering in hospital after a collision with a pick up truck in northeastern Prince Edward Island.