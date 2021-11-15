Thousands of BC Hydro customers without power on Vancouver Island, Salt Spring Island

Thousands of residents and businesses on southern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands were without electricity Monday morning as a rainstorm ravaged British Columbia's south coast.

BC Hydro reported that 3,380 customers on the South Island were without power by 9:30 a.m. That list had grown to more than 4,000 customers without power by 1 p.m.

An additional 776 customers on the North Island also lost their electrical service shortly after noon.

Downed trees and flooding cut electricity to residents in the hardest-hit areas of the Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo, Sooke and Salt Spring Island.

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said during an emergency briefing on the storm that more outages are expected as winds pick up later in the day.

Up to 180 millimetres of rain was expected to fall before noon in many areas of the island, including Greater Victoria and Nanaimo, as the province issued flood warnings and advisories near major rivers.

The flooding has also prompted road closures, transit cancellations and ferry cancellations.

The community of North Cowichan declared a state of local emergency Monday morning due to localized flooding in the region.