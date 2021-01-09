In the wake of several Canadian elected officials being caught travelling over the holidays – despite federal health guidelines stating non-essential travel should be avoided – it turns out the Canadian public has also been travelling.

Travel data uploaded by the state of Hawaii shows Canadian travellers have been visiting the islands in droves, by both direct and connecting flights.

The portal allows results to be filtered by airline, flight number, destination, date range, arrival airport, whether a traveller is a visitor or resident and if the traveler is in quarantine.

According to the data, more than 4,000 Canadians visited Hawaii between Dec. 1, 2020 to Jan. 7, 2021.

Of the 4,253 travellers listed, the majority (2,564) came from Calgary International Airport (YYC), 1,667 arrived via Vancouver International (YVR), 12 from Edmonton International (YEG) and 10 from Pearson International Airport in Toronto (YYZ).

Most travellers used WestJet and Air Canada to arrive at the main destinations of Maui and Honolulu, which saw 3,053 and 1,300 Canadian travellers in that date range, respectively.

A banner on the COVID-19 portal for Hawaii reminds passengers they must have a negative COVID-19 test result prior to departure to avoid a 10-day quarantine upon arrival.