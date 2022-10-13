Thousands of charges laid on Ontario roads over Thanksgiving weekend: police

Thanksgiving weekend was busy for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) who say they laid more than 8,000 charges on roads, trails, and waterways across the province.

The charges stem from Operation Impact, a national campaign aimed at increasing traffic enforcement from Oct. 7 to 10.

During that time, police said, aggressive drivers posed the most serious risk to road safety with 5,141 speed-related charges laid. Officers laid another 116 charges for stunt driving and racing.

Alcohol and drug-impaired drivers were slapped with 153 charges and 69 offence notices were issued for distracted driving.

As well, drivers and passengers alike were on the receiving end of some 318 fines for seatbelt offences.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said a total of 8,088 charges were laid over the Thanksgiving weekend across the province’s roads, trails and waterways.

Police said the poor road behaviour was not without consequence and resulted in the deaths of three motor vehicle passengers, a driver, and a pedestrian, all killed in four separate incidents. One additional death was also recorded following a boating fatality.

“Ontarians are reminded that complying with all traffic laws is their best chance at preventing collisions, injuries and fatalities on and off the road,” the news release read.