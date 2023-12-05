Thousands of chickens dead after break and enter at poultry facility: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating a recent break and enter and mischief incident at a poultry wholesalers facility in Steam Mill, N.S.

Kings District RCMP responded to the scene on Lakewood Road around noon on Nov. 22.

Police say thousands of chickens were found dead at the facility and the total loss is estimated to be around $160,000.

The RCMP believes the break and enter happened sometime between Nov. 21 at 8:30 p.m. and Nov. 22 at 11 a.m.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

