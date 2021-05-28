Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments opening for students

Public health encourages children ages 12 to 17 in Simcoe Muskoka to book their first COVID-19 shot soon so they can be fully vaccinated before returning to school in the fall.

The health unit will open thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m.

"Vaccinations are an important tool in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 and allow students and families to resume normal activities and can help to keep schools open," stated the health unit in a release Friday afternoon.

Appointments can be made through the province's online portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Select pharmacies are also offering the vaccine.

A parent or guardian must accompany children at the time of their appointment.

The Pfizer-BioTech vaccine is the only shot approved for children.

Complete information on Simcoe Muskoka's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is available here.