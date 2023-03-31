Thousands of customers impacted by water outage in Galt

The City of Cambridge said thousands of customers in Galt were impacted by a water outage brought on by a power issue at a regional pumping station.

In a Twitter post on Friday around 9 p.m., the City of Cambridge said the city was experiencing a water outage in South Galt.

In an email to CTV News Friday night, City of Cambridge spokesperson Allison Jones said 3,400 customers were affected.

In a Saturday tweet, the region said the issue was resolved late in the night.

The water outage in South Galt was resolved late last night and full pressure resumed. The outage did not affect the quality of the water at any time. Thanks to Regional and @cityofcambridge staff for addressing the issue to quickly �� https://t.co/sln7XkWf1X