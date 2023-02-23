Thousands of customers lose power in Paris, Ont.

Thousands of GrandBridge Energy customers in Paris, Ont. were without power Thursday.

In a tweet sent out at 9 p.m., the energy company said 3,292 customers are impacted.

Crews have been dispatched and the estimated restoration time is 1 a.m., the tweet says.

The GrandBridge Energy outage map shows nearly all of Paris is impacted by this outage.

The map shows only a sliver of people in the north end and a small group on the southwest end of the city are not impacted.

On Friday morning around 12 a.m., GrandBridge tweeted an update stating that all power had been restored.

All power has now been restored in #ParisON. If you are still without power, please call 1-833-POWER-01 ^pa