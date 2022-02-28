Thousands of customers without power in the Maples: Manitoba Hydro

Manitoba Hydro said thousands of customers in northwest Winnipeg are without power Monday night.

The crown corporation said there is an outage affecting 2,890 customers in the Maples neighbourhood in areas north and south of Leila Avenue.

#mboutage We're responding to an outage in north west Winnipeg affecting about 2,890 customers. No estimated time for restoration yet. pic.twitter.com/HZ6w0is20B

Hydro said the cause of the outage is an underground fault. It said they were switching to alternate sources to get power on in the meantime, but a high electrical load in the area made it difficult.

Hydro said it is bringing in more crews and exploring other switching options.

The corporation estimates power will be restored around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.