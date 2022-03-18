Thousands of dollars in drugs including fentanyl, meth seized by Okanagan police

More than $3,000 in fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs was seized and a man was arrested following a multi-week investigation in B.C.'s Okanagan.

The 31-year-old man, who was suspected of trafficking illicit drugs in downtown Penticton, was arrested on March 1. Authorities said a search warrant was conducted at his home on Pickering Street and investigators found more than 90 individually packed bags of fentanyl and $1,300 worth of methamphetamine.

In total, about $3,200 in drugs was seized, police said.

"Thanks to the pro-active policing that our office does daily, we can ensure that those involved in the illicit drug trade are held accountable for their actions," said Const. Corey Sutherland in a news release Friday.

"It is great to see that these drugs will not cause more harm to our community."

The suspect, who wasn't named, was released from custody and drug-related charges are being forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Last year was the deadliest year on record in B.C.'s overdose crisis. While fentanyl and its analogues were detected in 84 per cent of all 2021 illicit drug deaths, officials said most people have had cocaine, methamphetamine/amphetamine or other opioids in their system when they died.

Last month, the province's chief coroner said that access to a safe supply, one that hasn't been cut with substances the user is unaware of, is key to saving lives.