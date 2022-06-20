Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen from Thornbury business: OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police seek three individuals accused of stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from a Thornbury business.
OPP says the alleged theft happened on June 11.
They say two suspects distracted the store clerk while the third gained access to a display case and stole over 50 pieces of jewelry.
Police say the three suspects were seen driving away in a late-model white Dodge caravan.
They ask anyone with information to call the Collingwood OPP detachment at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.
-
Child under mental distress taken to hospital after climbing onto roof of N.B. home: RCMPA child in mental distress was taken to hospital in Moncton, N.B., Sunday after climbing onto the roof of a home.
-
‘Plan ahead’: Travel industry shares advice before summer vacationTravel industry experts are urging Maritimers to book early, and plan ahead, before taking a vacation this summer.
-
Man charged after $45K worth of sunglasses stolen from Dartmouth store: HRPPolice in Halifax have charged a man in relation to several thefts at a Dartmouth, N.S., sunglasses store valued at more than $45,000.
-
Equine PTSD therapy program to expandWhen Laurence Kettlewell left the Canadian army in 2012 with a medical discharge he didn’t think he had PTSD. When the veteran, who served in Bosnia, started retraining for a civilian career he started to recognize the symptoms.
-
Motorcycle rider being rushed to hospital after crash on Hwy. 407, all westbound lanes closed near PickeringA motorcycle rider is being rushed to a trauma centre following a collision on Highway 407 in Whitby on Monday afternoon.
-
Toddler rushed to hospital after fall from apartment windowA child was rushed to hospital after falling from the upper-level window of a walk-up apartment building in northeast London, Ont. late Monday afternoon.
-
WLU and UW dropped mask requirement at the end of the monthThe University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University announced Monday that they have decided to end their on-campus masking requirement.
-
This is what Toronto Pearson wants you to know as Canada’s new travel rules come into effectAs Canada’s travel rules ease, the country’s largest airport says they are “encouraged” by the loosening of restrictions, which came into effect on Monday.
-
St. Paul's University College at UW changing its nameSt. Paul's University College announced on Monday it will be changing its name to United College, just in time for the return of students for the autumn semester.