Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen from Thornbury business: OPP

Police released an image of three people wanted in connection with an alleged jewelry theft in Thornbury, Ont. (OPP)

Provincial police seek three individuals accused of stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from a Thornbury business.

OPP says the alleged theft happened on June 11.

They say two suspects distracted the store clerk while the third gained access to a display case and stole over 50 pieces of jewelry.

Police say the three suspects were seen driving away in a late-model white Dodge caravan.

They ask anyone with information to call the Collingwood OPP detachment at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.

