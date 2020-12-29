Guelph police are investigating after thefts from two businesses just days apart.

The first happened on Boxing Day and the second on Monday morning. Both resulted in the theft of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Staff at Hometown Sports saw smashed glass when they arrived on Monday.

"I just saw a big, gaping hole in the window of the door," manager Mackenzie Cheyne said.

The suspect left behind an axe and hangers from stolen merchandise. They've been taken by police for evidence.

It's not the first break-in at the store. There was also an incident in July 2020, and then a smashed door a month later.

"Each time the window's broken, it costs us around $800," Cheyne said. "This time we probably lost around $2,000 total cash and merchandise."

The suspect stole clothing and accessories. Cheyne said the company was already struggling during the province-wide lockdown. They're making their money through skate sharpening and curbside pickup.

"With sports being shut down, everyone's really hesitant of purchasing other products," Cheyne said.

Guelph police are investigating the incident, along with a theft on Boxing Day where suspects used a stolen lockbox key to break into a downtown business.

"(They) removed 60 bottles of liquor with a value of about $2,400," said Scott Tracey with the Guelph Police Service. "There were three suspects involved in that crime."

Police are looking for two adult men and a woman in relation to that break-in.

Earlier this year, police committed to assigning five officers to patrol the downtown core overnight.

However, Hometown Sports is slightly outside of downtown limits, so the manager is looking for other solutions.

"We have security coming in here, quoting to get bars put on the windows," Cheyne said.