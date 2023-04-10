Thousands of dollars in prizes to be won at catch and release tournament

Registration is open for one of the largest fishing derbies in the country, with thousands of dollars in prizes to be won.

The 41st Orillia Perch Festival runs from April 29 for one week and allows participants of all ages and abilities, making it an ideal family event.

Tagged yellow perch are released in lakes Simcoe and Couchiching, with some worth $1,000.

Anglers must download the MyCatch app to participate and submit pictures of catches. The app doesn't require strong cell service or wifi.

Each contestant must have a valid Ontario Fishing licence or an exemption from needing one.

Participants can fish from shore or on a boat.

Everyone must register and pay the entry fee to win prizes. The entry fee for adults is $20 and $5 for kids.

The catch, photo and release tournament also boasts several prizes, including an aluminum boat with a 9.9 motor and trailer, fishing gear, and shopping sprees at Trombly's Tackle Box in downtown Orillia.

The opening ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on April 28, and the closing ceremony will happen on May 6 at ODAS Park at 4500 Fairgrounds Road.