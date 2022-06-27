Thousands of dollars of food and donations allegedly taken during food bank break-in
CTV Windsor News Reporter
Chris Campbell
Staff and volunteers at Divine Mercy Food Bank on Wyandotte Street East are hoping for a miracle after they say they were broken into early Monday morning.
Officials say thousands of dollars worth of food, clothing and toy donations were taken while other things like office supplies and desks were rummaged through.
Volunteers say when they arrived Monday morning they discovered empty shelves and a damaged door in the rear of the building.
They also found several gloves left lying in different locations of the food bank.
Staff says they were just recovering from another recent break-in during the Easter long weekend.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
