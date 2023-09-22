Thousands of dollars of stolen property found at rural Manitoba property: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has seized thousands of dollars of stolen property and three people were arrested after a search warrant was executed this week.
On Sept. 20, officers from multiple detachments searched a property in the RM of Gimli as part of an ongoing investigation.
Police were able to find "tens of thousands of dollars" of stolen property which ranged from vehicles to commercial tools.
Investigators said the stolen property is from all over southern Manitoba.
Officers also found a carbine-style gun, ammunition and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Three people were arrested – two men aged 27 and 63, and a 42-year-old woman – and they have been charged with possessing stolen property, two counts of possessing a controlled substance and firearm-related charges.
RCMP continues to investigate and are working on returning the stolen property to the rightful owners.
-
Northern Ont. woman turns 100A milestone birthday was celebrated at Red Oaks Villa in Sudbury Friday.
-
Hands-free plane completes test flights in northeastern Ont.A Toronto-based company conducted test flights of its autonomous plane in northeastern Ontario recently.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
-
Culture Days kick-off in Sault Ste. MarieThe Fall Rendezvous at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in the Sault is in full swing.
-
Fallen South Simcoe officer honoured by hundreds of colleagues in annual 'Run to Remember'A fallen South Simcoe Police officer was honoured by hundreds of officers Friday on a journey that was near and dear to his heart.
-
Northern Ont. couple shares their story to show the importance of organ donationA Greater Sudbury couple is sharing their experience with a kidney exchange-type program.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin moving into cabinetA local MPP is taking a big step forward in light of the sudden resignation of one of her colleagues.
-
Zelenskyy, accompanied by Trudeau, greets large crowd of supporters in TorontoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeting a large crowd of supporters at a Canadian Armed Forces facility in Toronto.
-
Blue Jays win 6-2 in Game 1 against Tampa Bay RaysThe Toronto Blue Jays won 6-2 Friday in the first of a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.