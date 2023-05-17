Thousands of dollars worth of cash and jewelry stolen from a home: GPS

Guelph Police are investigating after they say a large amount of cash, jewelry and a gold bar was stolen from a residential break and enter.

Officers were called Tuesday evening to a home near Edinburgh Road South and Kortright Road West, according to a news release from police.

Police said the homeowner returned home to find his bedroom ransacked and a small safe missing.

Police said the safe contained cash, jewelry and a gold bar with a total value of more than $40,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.