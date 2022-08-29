Thousands of dollars' worth of comic books reported stolen in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent police say thousands of dollars’ worth of comic books were stolen in Wallaceburg.

Officers were called to an insecure premise in the area of Arnold Street at 7 a.m. on Aug. 26.

Police learned a front glass window was broken.

“Unknown suspect(s) entered and stole thousands of dollar’s worth of comic books,” said a news release from Chatham-Kent police.

Anyone one with any information is asked to contact Const. Renders at grantr@chatham-kent.ca.