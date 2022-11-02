Thousands of homemade poppies adorn Orangeville clock tower

Thousands of homemade poppies adorn the clock tower in Orangeville as a tribute to veterans ahead of Remembrance Day.

Community members spent months knitting and crocheting the poppies to decorate the tower along Broadway.

Volunteers attached the poppies to mesh panels that crews installed on each side of the landmark clock tower for veterans to pass by on their way to the cenotaph on Remembrance Day.

The poppies will remain on the clock tower until after Nov. 11, and depending on how they withstand the weather, the hope is to reuse the thousands of poppies again next year.